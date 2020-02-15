Mark Henry and Keith Lee Set for Next Week’s WWE Backstage

– FOX Sports has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will a guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. The show will air on Tuesday, Feb. 18 on FS1. Henry will be joining hosts Renee Young and Booker T on the panel. NXT North American champion Keith Lee will also be a guest.

Additionally, next week’s episode will feature a segment that recaps the ladder match to crown the first NXT North American champion. You can check out some preview clips for next week’s show released by FS1 below.