wrestling / News
Mark Henry and Keith Lee Set for Next Week’s WWE Backstage
– FOX Sports has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will a guest on next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. The show will air on Tuesday, Feb. 18 on FS1. Henry will be joining hosts Renee Young and Booker T on the panel. NXT North American champion Keith Lee will also be a guest.
Additionally, next week’s episode will feature a segment that recaps the ladder match to crown the first NXT North American champion. You can check out some preview clips for next week’s show released by FS1 below.
Not only is @RealKeithLee our special guest this week, but @WWE Hall of Famer @TheMarkHenry will make his #WWEBackstage panel debut this Tuesday, at 11e/10c, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/6BJIeflcWw
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 15, 2020
Six Men. A new @WWENXT Championship. One EPIC Ladder Match.
Tuesday on #WWEBackstage, at 11e/10c, on @FS1. @KingRicochet @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/S0IFvMDqO2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed
- Jim Duggan Recalls Him & The Iron Sheik Getting Pulled Over With Marijuana & Cocaine In The Car, Vince McMahon’s Reaction, How It Impacted His Career
- Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV