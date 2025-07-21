Mark Henry Says He Apologized To Kairi Sane Over WrestleMania 40 Comments

Mark Henry says that he apologized to Kairi Sane for comments he made about her after WrestleMania 40, though Sane wasn’t offended. Henry was critical of Sane for her dancing during Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi’s entrances at last year’s show, which caused some backlash online. Henry noted on Busted Open Radio that he spoke with Sane (through Asuka) and that he apologized, but Asuka told him Sane was grateful for his comments. He also noted that the two hugged it out. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his original comments: “I saw Kairi Sane and Asuka talking, and I said, ‘Man, I’ve never got to address Philadelphia WrestleMania where I said that if I was a woman and I was wrestling Kairi Sane, I would take her head off because Kairi Sane was in the ring, got her entrance, and then when I think it was Bianca’s entrance came, she kept doing the pirate thing, and she ate up the time.'”

On apologizing: “I was like, ‘You know, Kairi’s standing right there,’ and I said, ‘Can you let Kairi know that I did not threaten her? The internet said that I threatened her.’ I said this, and Asuka interrupted me [and said] ‘No, we talk about this. She told me that it was like teaching. It was like learning.’ She was grateful that I said what I said, so all of you fans out there that came for me, kiss my ass, because you manufactured hate and angst between two wrestlers when it was a teaching moment.”