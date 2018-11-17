Mark Henry to Receive Award at 54th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion

– The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will receive the 2019 Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the 54th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion event. The event is set to run from April 29-May 1 at the Gold Coast Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

