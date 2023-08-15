– During a recent appearance on Torg & Elliott, AEW broadcaster Mark Henry discussed a potential matchup in AEW featuring CM Punk vs. Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mark Henry on CM Punk vs. Kenny Omega only being a matter of time: “I want to see it too. It’s just a matter of time. You let things iron themselves out, and you see where things lead to. Could you imagine an AEW tournament for the World Title and on one side of the bracket, to go to the finals, you have Kenny Omega and CM Punk meet up against each other? It would be incredible.”

On Omega and Punk being top stars: “The top 100 wrestlers of all time, they’re halfway on it. CM Punk and Kenny Omega are in the top 40 of all time. People don’t realize, you go to the NFL, look up the top 100 football players, see who is in the top 40. It will blow your mind. Same thing with any other sport. I’d like to see the top 100 baseball players and see who is the top 40. It’s nothing to sneeze at. I believe in both of those guys being great competitors and I feel they have a lot left, multiple years. Kenny Omega just signed a new deal. He’s going to be around another four years.”