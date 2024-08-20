– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray discussed CM Punk and Cody Rhodes’ respective exits in AEW due to how things were run behind the scenes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on why Cody Rhodes left AEW: “You think Cody just left because he wanted to ‘finish the story’ in WWE? Cody left because … [he thought] talking to this wall right here is not helping me. And I’m not bashing nobody. I’m just saying what was real. You have to be able to give and take.”

Bully Ray on CM Punk leaving AEW for the same reason: “CM Punk saw the exact same writing on the wall that Cody Rhodes saw; he just handled it differently. They had been around long enough to see how things were run the correct way. Forget about the push, the guy was Stardust, for christ’s sake. It’s about seeing the internal workings of how a real professional wrestling/sports entertainment company works.”

Bully Ray on how things work the right way in WWE: “When you’re in WWE, you see how it’s supposed to work the right way. You get to get a look at the machine work from inside the machine. When you get to work someplace else you realize, ‘Wow, this does not run the same as the other machine. What suggestions can I give this place to help it run better,’ and sometimes it just falls on deaf ears.”