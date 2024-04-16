– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray discussed what will happen next for The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline in WWE following the events of WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry predicts when The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes will happen: “I will put a year timeline on The Rock and Cody [match]. The Rock probably won’t be back before WrestleMania next year.”

On Roman Reigns taking a break from TV: “But, Roman, he deserves a six-month break. They need to go through the next six-month story arc of The Bloodline building itself like the nWo did. They brought in so many members and everybody didn’t stick. There are so many things that they can do that I feel like would be great options.”

Bully Ray on who WWE will bring in for The Bloodline: “They are going to plug people in that are going to add to the story, and not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side — ‘I’m with The Rock for this reason, I’m with Roman for this reason’ because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there — Rock’s version of The Bloodline, Roman’s version of The Bloodline. When you tell this story the right way, you’ll eventually get to something big. And what do you think they’ll try to get to? They’ll try to get to Survivor Series and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames match.”

On the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of Raw, The Rock indicated that he will return and target Cody Rhodes and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship next. On last week’s SmackDown, Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso as punishment for his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40. Tama Tonga also joined The Bloodline.