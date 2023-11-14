– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry discussed the challenges of booking and managing so many talents in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on booking in AEW: “Booking is a delicate thing, and it’s harder than it looks when you’ve got 75-100 people and you’re trying to appease people and also trying to make stories come together. There’s so many people that you cannot allow everybody to win — there’s got to be a winner and a loser.”

Henry on the talent of Daniel Garcia: “Daniel Garcia is in that category of young guys where you look and he’s got a lot of wrestling ahead of him … wait your turn, you’re gonna get your shot. If I was ever gonna start a wrestling company, Daniel Garcia is one of the guys I would roll with. It’s about his future and not right now. In my opinion, Daniel Garcia is a guy that I don’t take a lot of stock in him having a loss here and there because of his youth and where his future is gonna be.”