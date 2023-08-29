Mark Henry Weighs In On CM Punk & Jack Perry Incident, Realities Of Backstage Politics

Mark Henry is the latest to weigh in on the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident at AEW All In. The much-discussed backstage altercation was a topic for discussion on Busted Open Radio, and Henry talked in a general way about the what incident means for the company and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On there needing to be consequences for what happened: “Maturity comes with experience. Look what we’re talking about. We’re talking about a company that’s still young. My wife told me yesterday, she said, ‘Our kids are awesome, but they’re still kids, and they’re immature. They need grace and guidance and a kick in the ass every now and then.’ I’ve given them grace. Tony’s given them grace. He’s given them guidance. When is the kick in the ass coming? Sometimes, you need it. I had it. Didn’t want it. Didn’t like it. I don’t know if it can be explained any better. Sometimes, you need forgiveness. You always need forgiveness, and you also need a second chance. You need grace. But ultimately, Dave, when you make mistakes, there has to be consequences for your mistakes. Otherwise, you’re gonna do it again because there’s no consequences.”

On the realities of backstage politics: “They’ll manipulate you. You’re thinking, ‘You know what, I get along with this person. They co-sign for my philosophies, and my ideals, and they say, ‘Hey, man, I’m always here for you. Listen, whatever you need, brother, I’m here.’ Then they do all of that, and then they try to turn you against everybody else. That’s manipulation. Sometimes, you gotta be able to say, ‘You know what? This is a business decision. I love you like a brother, but I can’t co-sign for that, and this is what we’re gonna do from here on out.’ Once everybody is in alignment, and you know that, wow, even the number one friend can get disciplined, it’s an awesome thing. Then everybody can run with the understanding that we’re working for the company, we’re working for the business.”

On Tony Khan: “He’s done stuff that nobody’s ever done. I think the only person that probably has faced what Tony is facing is Vince. They may be the only two conglomerates, like big, big business that have faced those issues. Vince got a 50-something year jump. So you can’t compare the trio because there were things that were ironed out already before Vince Jr. took it. Tony had to eat all of those mistakes. He’s gotta make all of those decisions on the fly, and he’s succeeding. Look at what he’s doing.”