Mark Henry Is Excited For CM Punk In Main Event of Wrestlemania, Explains What The Main Event Means

CM Punk is set to finally be in the main event of Wrestlemania, as he, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will headline night one. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry spoke about his excitement for Punk and explains what it means to be in the main event of WWE’s biggest show of the year.

He said: “I’m very excited and very happy for Punk to have that opportunity. There’s not many things, Dave, that trump the fact that you get to be the main event at WrestleMania. Not many … there’s a short list [who have main evented WrestleMania]. To be one of those means that the company trusts you, it means the fans are willing to pay the money to come see you, and it validates the fact amongst your peers that you are supremely elite. His [Punk] career is validated [after he main events WrestleMania 41]. I mean, he’s CM Punk, but it don’t hurt to have those degrees. Punk now is getting his piece of paper on the wall, and to be able to get that, I think, is going to be — not beneficial to him in his work, but in his heart, in his soul of wrestling. It paid off.“