– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Roman Reigns discussed Roman Reigns making his return to WWE TV recently on Monday Night Raw, with Reigns saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from an attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Henry also believes that it planted the seeds for a feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on how Roman Reigns stole WWE Raw: “Roman Reigns stole it; the entire show. He stole it in a matter of three minutes, and he did it with — he did it as a good guy; they were happy to see him, adding that there were no boos from the audience and everyone seemed hyped to see Reigns back. That, is why they pay him the big bucks.”

On how fans emulate Reigns similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin: “A transcendent talent like Roman Reigns? You don’t get very often; who do you put against that guy?”

On a potential CM Punk versus Roman Reigns feud: “Punk gets that reaction too. And you asked me like, who else gets that kind of reaction, and that’s what came in my mind. I think that, for the benefit of money, Punk would be the heel. … And that’s gonna put asses in seats, and you have to have somebody equally as dominant to come in and be able to turn the screws on him, and that’s CM Punk; there’s nobody else.”

On last night’s WWE Raw, Roman Reigns finally confronted Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Things got physical before Jey Uso eventually came in and made the save for Reigns. Meanwhile, CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at next month’s WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The premium live event takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.