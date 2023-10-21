Mark Henry Thinks CM Punk Is Stuck In His Ways, Feels His Convictions Fell On Deaf Ears In AEW

Mark Henry made an appearance on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast where he discussed CM Punk being stuck in his way following his AEW departure. The WWE Hall of Famer feels that Punk is stuck in his ways and the beliefs that he tried to share to others fell on deaf ears. Punk exited AEW following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. You can see highlights below:

On Punk’s mentality being similar to sports guys: “I feel like that Punk is a lot like some of the people in sports that I know. The people in sports, they hate the fact that college football and college students are getting paid money now. It’s an old school mentality. And the old school mentality rubs young people the wrong way. Young people call you a boomer, or they say you’re old or outdated or whatever.”

On Punk being stuck in his ways: “Some people are stuck in their ways, Book. And Punk is stuck in his ways. And that’s not a knock. I like conviction, I like somebody that can stand to their guns, and they can debate with you on the fact that, ‘You know what? This is why sometimes being old will save your life. Because I know better, I experienced it. I went through the fire.’ And I feel like Punk’s delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.