Mark Henry Explains His Current Role With WWE, on Travel Being the Hardest Part of the Business

– Muscle & Fitness recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Below are some highlights.

Mark Henry on wanting his finger prints on the future of pro wrestling: “I work with our talent development. I want to be a part of having my fingerprints on the future of pro wrestling. I’m able to talk to all the younger wrestlers now and give them the life lessons and the travel lessons that I’ve learned. And so far, so good. I’ve not had one person reject what I am trying to teach. That speaks volumes for who we pick as talents. I think the important thing is to tell wrestlers to enjoy the [WWE] journey, and that it is important for the fans to have a connection with the talent.”

Henry on travel being the hardest part of the business for big guys: “I mean travel is the hardest part of pro wrestling for the big guys. We spend so much time in little tiny cars for four to five hours, and then on little busses for five to six hours, or on a plane. I came over here to Australia on the plane for sixteen and a half hours. It’s very difficult when you are a man of my stature but you know, you have to tough it out, that’s the thing about our [pro wrestling] business. I’ve been very blessed to be able to have a career for twenty-five years.”

Henry on Superstars who helped inspire other athletes to join WWE: “Kurt Angle was an Olympic Champion. I was the best lifter that was ever born. People like Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar don’t come along very often. Lesnar has been a world champion in pro wrestling and MMA. [They’re the] best in the world. Just those three or four guys, and I could sit here all day. Randy Orton is an unbelievable athlete. Kofi Kingston is a really, really athletic guy with incredible balance. Those guys have so much to give, and they have given so much, for people not to know, or lookup, or read what they are talking about, or just going by what they’ve heard from somebody else. If those people live under a rock and don’t know that pro wrestling is sports entertainment, and they feel like they are ‘breaking news’ when they say that pro wrestling is not up to par, I haven’t got time for those people.”

Henry on his love for the fans: “I love the fans. he people that love our business who introduce you to their sons and to their daughters. They want to share how much joy they get from the WWE. Those are the people that I want to be around.”