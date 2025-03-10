Mark Henry Wants Cody Rhodes To Be His Last Opponent

During an appeearance at the For the Love of Wrestling convention (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry was asked who he would like to have as a final opponent and he picked WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Henry hasn’t ruled out one last match in the past, although he noted that his health may prevent one from happening.

He said: “Probably Cody Rhodes. I don’t think that nobody is putting him in jeopardy. I want people to fear for his life. When I went in the ring, I wasn’t trying to kill nobody, but I was definitely trying to draw blood. I don’t think nobody is doing that. Jacob Fatu, I’d pay money to see Jacob whoop him. That Jacob Fatu is special. Man, that dude is good.“