Mark Henry Compares Logan Paul To Owen Hart

While appearing on Premier Live TV (per Wrestling Inc), WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Logan Paul and how the WWE United States Champion reminds him of the late Owen Hart.

Henry said Paul is like Owen in the sense of him stealing the show on every show he was part of.

“He [Logan Paul] looked like an Owen clone. Owen would steal the show every time. He used to have that mentality. I talked about work ethic, you would have been hard-pressed to try to find somebody to outwork Owen.”