– We have a new United States Champion. At last Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025, Solo Sikoa beat Jacob Fatu to win the title. He had help in the form of the debuting Tala Tonga. On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Solo Sikoa beating Jacob Fatu for the WWE US Championship. He compared Tala Tonga making his WWE TV debut to a big reveal showing up in the MCU. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“You know what, the thing that stood out [was] Solo beating Jacob and becoming the US Champion. Tala Tonga, formerly Hikuleo, that was the one that struck me because now you actually see Tala Tonga in action, and you see him — you know, we always talk about the movies, the Marvel Universe, whenever some new character shows up in the Marvel Universe, it’s a big deal. Anybody that shows up in the Bloodline saga, it automatically becomes a big deal.”

Now, it looks like The New Bloodline is stronger than ever now that Solo Sikoa has JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, and the returning Tanga Loa within his ranks.