– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW broadcaster Mark Henry critiqued AEW’s recent booking of Powerhouse Hobbs. During the following 12-man tag match on Collision last week, Henry believes Cope and FTR took too long to help Hobbs in the bout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Powerhouse Hobbs: “Hobbs — I got interest in him. He’s like a son to me. He calls me dad. And I’m pissed that my son got treated like s***.”

On how AEW will handle Hobbs after his loss against Jon Moxley: “He could’ve came out a lot better and it would’ve been better for them — they would’ve made money. I’m not gonna cut my hand off to spite my arm. Just wash your hands of somebody if that’s how you feel about them. … I hope I never hate somebody so much that I would rather see them fail on my TV than to have them win and be successful on my TV. It’s a damn shame.”

On last week’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Hobbs lost against Jon Moxley in a world title bout. Later on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage that week, Hobbs managed to pick up a win over The Death Riders and The Learning Tree in a 12-man Tag Team Match.