– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry critiqued John Cena and Logan Paul’s promo segment on last week’s WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on John Cena and Logan Paul’s promo segment: “Elitist behavior is not warranted in a fight. Being elite has nothing to do with it. That’s what made me go, ‘What are they talking about?'”

On Cena’s words feeling meaningless: “I sat there with a bewildered, puzzled look on my face when he said [Uso was lazy]. I was like, ‘Maybe you’re confusing wrestling with that Hollywood s***, because I think you’re getting picked in Hollywood. That’s a beauty contest. That ain’t got s*** to do with talent.’ … They would’ve had to say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go to commercial, because Mark [has] lost his damn mind.’ Because that’s what would’ve happened.”

Logan Paul and John Cena are set to team up this weekend at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.