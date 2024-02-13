– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry critiqued WWE’s handling of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference that took place last week in Las Vegas. Henry pitched how WWE should’ve booked Rollins during the presser and how Rollins didn’t really need to be out there for the angle that played out with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Henry on how WWE should’ve handled Seth Rollins at the press conference: “Give him an edge. Have him walk up and just say, ‘Listen. Obviously, I’m in the wrong place because I defend my title. I kick a** every week. You line them up, I knock them down. Everybody here hasn’t wrestled in f*****g five years, 10 years, haven’t wrestled but three times this year. Well, Cody, you actually are pretty damn good, that’s why I wanted to face you, but you chose people that don’t wrestle, so I bid you adieu.'”

Henry on how Rollins didn’t need to be at the press conference: “And I would have left. And now you fix it. He didn’t need to be out there. And when Cody got slapped, everybody should have cleared out of the back.”

During the press conference, Cody Rhodes opted for a title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 over Seth Rollins. During last night’s Raw, Rollins offered to help Cody Rhodes in his fight against Reigns and The Bloodline and act as Cody’s “shield.”