Mark Henry Defends Brock Lesnar’s Limited Schedule: ‘You Don’t Want Him Around All The Time’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mark Henry defended the decision to allow Brock Lesnar to work a limited amount of dates in WWE by saying that no one really wants him around full-time. Here are highlights:

On Brock Lesnar not being around much: “Neither was Andre. Andre wasn’t around. Brock is an attraction. You have somebody that garners a special level of attention and you need to let those people be those people.

On why Brock shouldn’t be around: “Brock is a bit of a butt hole too. You don’t want him around all the time. He’s subject to hit somebody or cuss a little kid out. You need to keep him away from people. He’s a monster and I would rather the monster only be seen when he’s gonna fight for the title.”

On Rob Gronkowski: “You know I think it would be a good thing. The chance that he might do it – I don’t know because I don’t know where he is with his time and what he wants to do. I hear that he wants to be a Hollywood star so being a pro wrestling star means he’s going to be working a lot more days than he’s ever worked in his life. He’s a young guy though so he can handle it.”