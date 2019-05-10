– Much has been made over Kofi Kingston being WWE Champion. “Superstar” Billy Graham previously stated that Kofi needs to take steroids and get bigger while Jim Ross thought Kofi should adopt a more serious attitude.

Mark Henry is having none of it. Here’s what he had to say on Busted Open Radio:

“The two things that stick out is most people are size-ist. They worry about what size you are. Is he big enough to contend? He is not a big giant monster, I can’t get behind him, I can’t believe him as being unbeatable. Secondly, Kofi is a guy that is World Champion. WWE Champion and he is throwing pancakes, he is dancing, and people think that somehow trivializes that he is damn good. I’m here to tell you, he can throw pancakes, waffles, he can make some toast and put jelly on it. Whatever he wants to do. It does not diminish the fact that he is a dominant athlete, an intellectual stalwart and somebody that you want to see what happens next. Kofi, he is an excellent champion and I always knew that was a possibility if he ever got the opportunity.”