Mark Henry Defends Tony Khan’s Social Media Behavior

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics including the behavior of his boss, AEW President Tony Khan, on social media and him lashing out at people. You can check out some highlights below:

On Khan not being like Vince McMahon: “Vince never answered the critics,” Henry said. “Vince told you what it was, gave you the product, and then said ‘Take it or leave it.’ Tony and Vince are different people. Tony is not only a good boss, but Tony is a fan of the people. He loves the fans because he was one. And him at his absolute, most critical point, Tony would’ve never did that. So he’s offended when a fan does that.

On his belief Khan will stop doing it: “But I think that as AEW gets 10 years old, 15 years old, Tony will lose that. He’s entitled to his feelings about his child, 100%. And the people that incite a riot, I just would hope that somebody would say ‘Tony, that person is irrelevant. They’re just trying to burn the world, they’re trying to incite a riot. They just want to get some attention using you. Please, stay general.'”