– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry detailed a great backstage moment that happened with former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth at last Sunday’s TNA Genesis 2025 event. The moment took place after Nemeth lost the world title to Joe Hendry in the main event of the pay-per-view show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Nic Nemeth: “Last night, I didn’t look at him as ‘my guy,’ a guy that I knew; but I looked at him as, ‘Wow, what an incredible wrestling icon.'”

On the reaction backstage after Nic Nemeth came in: “When Nic Nemeth came through the curtain, everybody in the back rushed over like [he’s] the Beatles. He didn’t win — he did not win. The champion is still out there in the ring, he came through that curtain, and you know, I’m a softie.”

On how seeing Nemeth made him emotional: “I get emotional and I make no apologies for me being emotional. I didn’t win, I didn’t lose, but I teared up when he came through the curtain and saw how much love he got. Everybody ran to him, and they did everything but pick him up and carry him off the field. That is reverence and respect for what you know and what you did. He had a moment — and everybody is not Nic Nemeth.”