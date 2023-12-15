Mark Henry Details His Falling Out With Jim Cornette Over Racial Slurs

In an interview with Wrestling with Rip Rogers (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry spoke about his issues with Jim Cornette, which stems from videos that surfaced of Cornette using racial slurs. According to Henry, it’s Cornette that still has the issue with him.

Cornette let the NWA in 2019 after a racially insensitive joke he made on NWA Powerrr caused a firestorm online. Those who were against it said that it perpetuated stereotypes about Black people, as well as issues in Africa. Cornette, meanwhile, said it wasn’t a racist joke but rather a “starvation joke”. He did not apologize even though others, including Henry, asked him to. Videos later emerged showing Cornette using several, repeated racial slurs.

Henry said: “Jim Cornette, like you know, got p***** at me because there was videos that surfaced of him saying the n-word, and I guess I didn’t come to his aid enough for him. Listen, I defended him, but the one thing that I’m not ever going to make an apology for, being a Black dude, is it’s okay to say s*** you shouldn’t say. The whole promo that he did anyway was some s*** that Robbie Dicks had said… Jim shouldn’t have said that because you’re repeating something that some Black dude said, but that’s not saying that it’s okay for Black people to say dumb s***. I respect the s*** out of him. But I wasn’t gonna dumb myself down and accept s*** or say something that wasn’t true. I never said that Jim was a racist; I never said that. So you know, I felt like I got unnecessary heat. Man, I’d love to be able to talk to Jim Cornette again, but like, I’ve done all the apologizing I’mma do.“