Mark Henry Discusses Shoot Fight He Had With Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda (h/t WrestlingInc), Mark Henry talked about the how he and Brock Lesnar had a bit of a shoot fight back when Lesnar was in Ohio Valley Wrestling and Henry was doing a one-on-one evaluation with him.

On how he used to test the trainees: “I used to do this ‘final exam time,’ and finally it got to the time where Brock was in there. I was like, ‘Today’s the day, let’s go.'”

On how he didn’t think anything could stop him at the time: “I didn’t think karate worked. I mean, it’ll work on someone that’s their own size. But I mean trying to put me in a chokehold or trying to kick me, I didn’t think would work.

“I felt like if you pulled a gun out, it wouldn’t kill me. It probably would, but it’s gonna take more than one shot.”

On how Brock hyper-extended his knee: “So now, Brock is about six feet away from me. I knew in my heart that he couldn’t get to me, he was gonna have to get closer, but I was wrong. He put both hands behind my ankle, and his shoulder at my knee, and hyper-extended my knee.”

On how Brock was concerned after Henry got injured: “He was like, ‘You hurt?’ and I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t move.’ He was like, ‘They’re gonna fire me.’ I said ‘No, they’re not gonna fire you, they’re gonna fire me.'”

On how he didn’t realize how fast Brock was: “I knew about his strength, but I had no idea how fast he was.”