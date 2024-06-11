Mark Henry Discusses Where WWE Went Wrong With Ricochet

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed where WWE went wrong with Ricochet, who is reportedly exiting the company following his appearance on last night’s Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“He can very easily be put in the shadow of people because Ricochet is a good guy. He’s very professional, and he also don’t like confrontation and making waves. The squeaky wheel, he is not the squeaky wheel, and if there was ever a case for him to be one, I could point out about three times that he should have said, ‘No, I’m not f**king losing to him. If he can beat me up, then, yeah, but no. I’ve been doing business and you’re all going to kill me off.’ I would have told them, ‘You’re going to kill me off.'”

Henry also cited Ricochet losing too many big matches in WWE, such as his loss to Logan Paul last year at WWE SummerSlam, after Logan Paul used brass knuckles. Last night’s WWE Raw saw Bron Breakker slam Ricochet on top of a car, writing the Superstar off of WWE programming.