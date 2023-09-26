Mark Henry Says Dolph Ziggler Would Be At the Top Of His List To Join AEW

Mark Henry says that out of the recent WWE releases, Dolph Ziggler would be his top choice to join AEW. Henry weighed in on the released on the latest Busted Open Radio and said Ziggler would be “top of the list” for him to come on board.

“Dolph Ziggler, top of the list,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “One of the best wrestlers in this modern era, in the last 10 years for sure. His first 15 years, he was kind of cutting his teeth, getting acclimated, and then the next four [years], he started to get in the main event picture, kind of being the foil for other people. But the last 10 years, Dolph Ziggler’s been one of the elite of the elite guys.”

Ziggler was among those released by WWE in their post-merger cuts late last week. Most of the WWE releases reportedly have 90-day non-compete clauses.