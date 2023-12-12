– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his comparison of Dominik Mysterio to The Rock and Bret Hart, as they all came from wrestling families. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on why Dominik Mysterio is in the same category as The Rock and the Harts: “I put him in the same category as The Rock and the Harts and people that come from pro wrestling. They have [a] legacy — Randy Orton. There are things that Dominik does that are just intuitive. You can tell he just picked it up. It’s not trained. I mean, you have a lot of reps, so I guess you can consider it to be trained, but he just does stuff that I’m like, ‘That’s a kid out there playing with his toys.’ He knows what he’s doing. And all those years of watching his dad.”

On how things are paying off for Dominik: “And all those years of knowing what the bad guy did, knowing all of those things of what his dad had to fight through to get to be who he was. I think it’s paying dividends for him.”

At last Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline, Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee. Lee served as a last-minute replacement at the event for Wes Lee. The event was held at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and broadcast live on Peacock.