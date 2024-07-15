Mark Henry Got Emotional Watching The Miz’s Biography: WWE Legends Episode

Mark Henry says that he ended up feeling emotional while watching this week’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on The Miz. The episode aired on Sunday night and Henry talked about his reaction to the special on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his reaction to the episode: “I cried watching Miz’s documentary. I’ve been preaching Miz gospel for three or four years now. I’ve been on the bandwagon. I told y’all there’s not many people that can hold the microphone and do what he does. He’s at the top of the order.”

On Miz embracing his character: “They treated him like s**t, like they treated me like s**t when I first came into wrestling. But both of us were able to turn wrestling on its ear, become successes, and become experts. And that’s the difference — Miz is an expert, and we should hope that we can find another Miz in the next 10 years.”