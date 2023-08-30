– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Zoey Stark and his big expectations for her future in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Henry on Stark becoming a huge star with a dominant reign in the next two years: “In the next two years, we will see the reign of Zoey Stark, it’s gonna happen, that’s what she’s being built for. God willing and the creek don’t rise and no injuries, we might get it sooner.”

Mark Henry on Triple H understanding the long game with Zoey Stark: “Triple H knows that you cannot get overly excited when you win one race. Like it’s a long, long game and experience is that teacher for him, he’s Vince’s number one student. So, you think about the conversations and the lessons that he has learned on every plane ride, on every family gathering on everything. He’s very balanced and understands.”

On Stark learning from Trish Stratus: “The conversations in the car, the trips overseas the day-to-day hanging around the arena, sitting in catering, going over what you’re gonna do. She’s learning how to do that at a high level and it’s gonna pay off.”

Zoey Stark headlined last Monday’s WWE Raw, losing to Becky Lynch in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.