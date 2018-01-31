Mark Henry Explains His Current Role With WWE

– Mark Henry recently spoke with 6 ABC Action News (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and explained his current role with WWE. Here is what he had to say…

“For the most part, my whole deal right now is trying to bring more awareness to the WWE, its charities, [and] its programs. Travel the world and introduce our business to people that don’t have the WWE. Our developmental franchise, NXT, I scout. There’s guys in the company now: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, [and] Apollo Crews that I’ve helped cultivate, ya know and say, ‘Hey, that guy can do something. Bring him in.'”