– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about how WWE can prolong the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns feud through September so Reigns can surpass Hulk Hogan’s title reign from the 1980s. Henry said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “‘The story continues’ would be the thing now. Roman Reigns would go on to beat [Hulk] Hogan’s record in this new equation, and the story is continuing. And then you get to — finally — Roman Reigns is the all-time winningest wrestler in the history of pro wrestling, and now you have Cody beat him. Doesn’t it mean more?”

Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch from their bout at last year’s WrestleMania 39. The event will be held April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.