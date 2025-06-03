– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed how Joe Hendry can rebound from his title loss to Trick Williams. He suggested the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Now you’re at rock bottom. He needs to come up. He needs to be an ass-kicker now. He needs to be more aggressive. He needs to stop wanting to entertain so much and start wanting to beat people up, and I think there was a couple of times, he had Trick in a place where he could have beat him, and he entertained. He entertained us. He got caught slipping.”