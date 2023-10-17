– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed last week’s WWE SmackDown and how the segment with Roman Reigns, John Cena, and LA Knight came off. Henry thinks Cena’s actions detracted from the segment on the live FOX broadcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the problem with the segment: “The number one thing was [Cena] drawing attention to himself. You cannot [do that] when something is going on in the ring. I remember I did that with Ron Simmons one time. Once. Because he said, ‘Shut the f*** up!’ on TV. [He meant,] ‘Don’t move, don’t say anything. I’m working.’ And I drew attention away from him, and I wasn’t supposed to say nothing so I shouldn’t have said nothing.”

On how Cena’s behavior took away from the segment: “We know the obvious reason why — because he’s John Cena. All of the antics and the ‘Hey, look at me’ — it took away from the segment.”