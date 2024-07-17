Mark Henry Explains Why John Cena Is a Generational Talent

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry explained why he ranks WWE Superstar John Cena as a generational talent. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Henry on how he ranks John CEna: “The elite of the elite, that’s where I put John. How could they not be a generational person? John Cena made as much money as anybody ever made. Over more than one decade, you put him on the card, the cards sell out. All the buildings sell out. People want to be in the arena when John Cena’s music hits.”

On how it doesn’t matter if he’s a manufactured champion or not: “Whether it’s a manufactured champion or not — whether it’s somebody that was pushed by the company, eventually, you didn’t need to push him no more because he was a damn snowball, downhill, that turned into a glacier.”

Cena will kick off his farewell tour in January 2025. He will be wrestling and appearing in WWE throughout the year before hanging it up in December 2025.