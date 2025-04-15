wrestling / News

Mark Henry Explains How Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Can’t Be Ruined

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns The Rock WWE Raw 1-6-25 Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed a long-rumored matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns, noting that the matchup was never truly promised. Henry doesn’t think the match is a big deal if it never happens because it was never formally announced. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock: “How’s it going to be ruined if you don’t get something that was never promised? If something was promised and you don’t get it, that’s different than saying it’s speculation [between] Rock and Roman. When they get there, we get there. It’s not our job to push the story; it’s our job to analyze the story as it happens.”

On how their moment on the WWE Raw on Netflix debut resolved things: “Storyline-wise, on the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, I saw The Rock put the ulafala on Roman’s neck. Period. I don’t know how you get away from it? Can you come up with some magical way — it’s pro wrestling, of course, you can. But there seems to be a very, very big period put on the end of that sentence.”

Roman Reigns will be in action this weekend at WrestleMania 41. He faces CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading