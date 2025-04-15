wrestling / News
Mark Henry Explains How Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Can’t Be Ruined
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed a long-rumored matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns, noting that the matchup was never truly promised. Henry doesn’t think the match is a big deal if it never happens because it was never formally announced. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Mark Henry on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock: “How’s it going to be ruined if you don’t get something that was never promised? If something was promised and you don’t get it, that’s different than saying it’s speculation [between] Rock and Roman. When they get there, we get there. It’s not our job to push the story; it’s our job to analyze the story as it happens.”
On how their moment on the WWE Raw on Netflix debut resolved things: “Storyline-wise, on the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, I saw The Rock put the ulafala on Roman’s neck. Period. I don’t know how you get away from it? Can you come up with some magical way — it’s pro wrestling, of course, you can. But there seems to be a very, very big period put on the end of that sentence.”
Roman Reigns will be in action this weekend at WrestleMania 41. He faces CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green’s Count-Out Loss to Zelina Vega
- Ted DiBiase Says Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow Main Eventing WrestleMania 11 Was a Mistake
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match
- Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now