– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry explained how things should play out between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for their conflict against the New Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Sami Zayn’s role in the storyline: “Sami’s not blood, but he was in The Bloodline, and the conversation that he has to have with Solo, he has to have with Sami. If I was Roman I’d be like, ‘Hey, you kicked me in the face. Maybe I deserved that … no, I did deserve it. If that was your payback then that was your payback. I’m sorry. I did everybody in this Bloodline wrong, and I’m standing by side with my brothers now, I’m not standing in front no more. But I need you because there’s a storm coming.'”

On how Solo Sikoa can create a strong Bloodline: “That is where you can get Solo back and you can create a strong Bloodline, because The Rock’s version of The Bloodline? The High Chief? Oh my gosh, it’s coming.”

As noted, the original Bloodline consisting of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn reunited against the new Bloodline faction last night on SmackDown, setting up a new WarGames match at this year’s WWE Survivor Series. It now looks to be the original Bloodline vs. the new Bloodline later this month.