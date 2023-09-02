wrestling / News
Mark Henry on His Friendship With Seth Rollins, Still Texts Him Regularly
– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said he still keeps in regular contact with WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Mark Henry on Seth Rollins: “Seth Rollins might be the only person that I consistently text with at WWE. I mean, we text every other week, and if not more. And we’re both football fans; as you know, he’s a Chicago Bears fan … Every time Chicago Bears win, ‘Oh, I love football.’ Every time they lose, he posts, ‘I hate football.’ He’s just a good man. ”
Henry on Lynch being similar to Rollins: “Becky [Lynch] is the same. They’re both emotional, smart, well-rounded. It’s like the people you want to be friends with that you go to dinner with, or go to the movies, or go [on] vacation with. Good people like that. It wasn’t shocking to me that Becky would be emotional and pay tribute [to Bray Wyatt] the way she wanted to pay tribute. And Seth did the same. They both wore the same [armband] on the show.”
