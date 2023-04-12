Mark Henry Says He Talked Giannis Atnetokounmpo Into Attending AEW Rampage

NBA star Giannis Atnetokounmpo was at an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2021, and Mark Henry recently revealed he got the Bucks player to attend the show. Atnetokounmpo appeared on the August 2021 episode of Rampage in Milwaukee, and Henry recalled in an interview with NBC WTMJ-TV how he spoke with the power forward and got him to show.

“I’ve always loved people that loved our business,” Henry said. “I saw him wrestling in the locker room, wrestling in the hallway. So I reached out to the Bucks organization and I said ‘Listen. We know that a bunch of y’all guys are wrestling fans. If they’re around town, we want to extend the courtesy for them to come.’ And Giannis was like ‘Hell yeah, let’s do it.'”

Henry also talked about his participation in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, noting, “I took a lot of pride in it. Some of my best days as an athlete I spent at the Olympic Training Center. And it was just an awesome, awesome experience. There’s not a day that goes by that somebody doesn’t tweet or Instagram something about my Olympic experience and me competing.”

AEW Dynamite takes place in Milwaukee tonight.