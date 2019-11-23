Mark Henry Gives His Thoughts On Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry weighed in on the Universal title match between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series.

He said: “Daniel Bryan can tell a story in that match and make Bray Wyatt a monster rather than somebody that everybody is loving and respecting because he’s got enough history with the wrestling fans that they respect him and he’s gonna make them love him again. And he started with the ‘no, I can’t do it. I don’t wanna go back.’ And Miz referenced it. He’s like, ‘Who are you? Are you the guy that everybody loves with the Yes chants, or are you the heel, the bad guy that everybody hated and you wanted to make the world better again. And you wanted people to recycle. Like who are you?’ And Daniel will tell the story in that match. In the beginning, I think it’s gonna be a lot of bells and whistles. They’re going to go at each other and they’re going to make everybody in that arena go holy s**t. But somewhere, there’s going to be a point where Daniel is not do the bad thing.

I love the whole psychology level of wrestling. And that was one of my fortes. I enjoyed it enough to where I knew how the match was supposed to go, how was supposed to be layered. So not only could the advanced wrestling fan that’s willing to spend five or six thousand dollars a year on wrestling, but the little kid that’s eight years old that understands good versus evil and they know that this is not supposed to happen. Daniel Bryan will make that moment possible for that little kid. He will make that moment possible for that fan, that superfan that’s that goes to all the pay per views, pays money for hotels and transportation and food and everything else. Daniel Bryan will get that across. And by the middle of that match, the crowd will be booing Bray Wyatt. I can promise you.”

