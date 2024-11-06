Mark Henry Is Glad AEW Is Developing More Storylines

Mark Henry says he’s glad to see that AEW is developing more storylines. The AEW and WWE alumnus spoke on Busted Open Radio about how AEW is changing its oft-criticized lack of storylines with the builds of arcs like Jon Moxley’s group taking aim at the AEW roster and the Bobby Lashley debuting and allying with MVP and Shelton Benjamin to form the Hurt Syndicate.

“The story of how everybody is trying to band together and… Orange Cassidy is trying to develop a set of balls because people are turning to him for leadership, that’s a good story,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “Where was that s*** a year and a half ago? I’m not going to dwell on what was… We got to live in the right now and I’m proud of them. I’m proud of them for having all these stories.”

AEW Dynamite airs tomorrow night on TBS and will feature The Hurt Syndicate appearing, as well as Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC.