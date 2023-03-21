Mark Henry Got Emotional Watching Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens’ Reunion On Smackdown

Mark Henry says was feeling the emotion while watching the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunion that closed out last week’s Smackdown. Friday’s show closed with Owens and Zayn reuniting and embracing in the ring, and Henry talked about the segment on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting emotional watching the segment: “I’m just gonna say it: There’s very few times you get the feel-good moment to where it makes you almost cry. Like the movie when the dog saves the baby. It’s just like Disney, you know? The Disney finish! That was the Disney finish last night, man. I found myself going [deep breath] ‘Whoa, that was heavy.’ It was redemption, It was forgiveness, It was grace. Mercy. All those things that make … my heart feel better. It was a heartfelt moment, and it’s hard to create because it’s wrestling — big brutes, people hitting each other. But to be able to get that emotion like that? That’s a skill, that’s an art. It was well, well done.”

On their real-life friendship making the angle work: “They really do give a s**t about each other.”

Henry previously had taken to Twitter to praise the segment, calling it a “great moment in television.”