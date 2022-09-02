Mark Henry Hopes Issues Between AEW And MJF Can Be Resolved

While speaking with Abe Kanan, wrestler Mark Henry commented on his hopes going forward for Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s career (per Fightful). AEW president Tony Khan has refused to comment on the situation between AEW and MJF since the company removed all mention of the wrestler after the June Dynamite episode when MJF aired his frustrations with the promotion. You can read a highlight from Henry and watch the full episode below.

On the concept of MJF returning at AEW All Out: “That’d be great. He’s an unbelievable talent. I pray that whatever problems can be fixed and that you can move forward and go and have a good business relationship, as well as a personal relationship. Believe me, I’ve worked with people I didn’t like. I’ve worked with people that, if they were on fire, I would not throw pee on them to put them out, but when it came to doing business and it came to respecting the work, I came to work every day with that in my mind. That is what I hope in every situation, but especially this one. They iron out all the rough places and you have a well-manicured start, flat surface, and everybody doesn’t look back, just look forward.”