Mark Henry On How He Would Have Booked AEW Dynamite’s Main Event

Jon Moxley defeated Powerhouse Hobbs to retain the AEW World Title on this week’s Dynamite, and Mark Henry says he would have booked the match slightly differently. Henry weighed in on Wednesday’s main event match on Busted Open Radio and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how he would have laid it out: “If I was going to structure the match, I would’ve had Hobbs not get jumped. I would’ve had him go at Claudio. I’d have had him go at them guys and then in the process when he came in, the referee is getting everybody back and Marina throws the briefcase, he gets hits, briefcase slides, Moxley hits him with the finish and then you get a better finish.”

On the importance of booking good stories around the matches: “[For example,] I love how fast Darby [Allin] moves and how interesting his look is. But, if you don’t put a good story around Darby, it looks like, ‘Why did he bump off of that thing he did jumping backwards?'”