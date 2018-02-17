wrestling / News
Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Should be Allowed Back Into WWE With Apology to Existing African American Talent
February 17, 2018 | Posted by
– TMZ recently spoke to WWE Superstar Mark Henry, who spoke about Hulk Hogan wanting to come back to WWE. You can check out a video of the photographer’s chat with Henry below.
Henry stated on Hogan, “I think after an apology to all the existing African American talent that he will be — we’re a forgiving world.” Hogan recently voiced his desire to TMZ about a comeback in WWE. You can read more about that RIGHT HERE.