Mark Henry Weighs In On Hulk Hogan’s Racist Comments, Says It Doesn’t Lessen His Accomplishments

Mark Henry shared his thought on Hulk Hogan’s infamous racist comments in the new The Real Hulk Hogan documentary. The FOX-aired documentary featured a number of wrestling stars talking about Hogan’s accomplishments as well as his controversial history and Henry spoke about the comments Hogan made in 2007, which were recorded and leaked in 2015, as well as the racist comments he made while talking to Nick Hogan in prison. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Hogan’s comments: “He said, in his words, that he was a racist. Why would I sit here and try to defend somebody that tells you who they were? It hurt. It hurt. I grew up watching the dude. I used to love that dude. I wanted to be like him. It hurts. I told him then, and I told Vince McMahon, if y’all want this to go away, I know how to fix it. We should do a black college tour at Morehouse and Prairie View and hit the circuit. Go and talk to them and be honest with your apology. He was like, ‘I’ve been advised not to talk about it no more.’ I said, ‘I think that’s bad advice.'”

On if wrestling would be what it is now without Hogan: “Absolutely not. Hogan was able to show people the template of what it takes to entertain people. Regardless of his shortcomings, it didn’t make him less of a wrestler. It didn’t make him less of an entertainer. It’s never going to take away from his greatness.”