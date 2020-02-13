wrestling / News

WWE News: Mark Henry Hypes Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Broserweights Try to Get to Portland, Robert Stone Teases Brand Relaunch

February 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Portland Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

– WWE posted a new video from NXT Mark Henry promoting Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic for NXT Takeover: Portland this weekend. You can see it below:

– The company also posted video — both on YouTube and Twitter — of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne trying to get their way to NXT Takeover: Portland:

– Robert Stone took to Twitter to tease the possible relaunch of the Robert Stone brand:

