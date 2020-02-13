wrestling / News
WWE News: Mark Henry Hypes Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic, Broserweights Try to Get to Portland, Robert Stone Teases Brand Relaunch
– WWE posted a new video from NXT Mark Henry promoting Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic for NXT Takeover: Portland this weekend. You can see it below:
– The company also posted video — both on YouTube and Twitter — of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne trying to get their way to NXT Takeover: Portland:
By land or by sea, #TheBroserWeights @PeteDunneYxB & @SuperKingofBros WILL make it to Portland!
To be continued on @USA_Network… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/i9AOO6OaEa
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2020
🎶IT'S TIME TO FLY THE PLAAAAAAANE🎶@SuperKingofBros & @PeteDunneYxB maneuver their way onto a private plane. It's just not theirs… @TripleH #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TEu11HX8K7
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2020
– Robert Stone took to Twitter to tease the possible relaunch of the Robert Stone brand:
You heard it. The countdown is on. Exactly one week until the RELAUNCH of #TheRobertStoneBrand and @ImChelseaGreen embarrassing @wwekayden pic.twitter.com/DvXgtZoioR
— #TheRobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) February 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Reports of Heat Between Matt Riddle and Vince McMahon Over Brock Lesnar
- Triple H Addresses NXT Losing to AEW Dynamite in Key Demo Ratings, Says the NXT Product Has Proven Itself
- Cody Rhodes on AEW Possibly Adding Another Title, How Far In Advance They Map Things Out
- Eric Bischoff on If Hulk Hogan Regrets Doing Hogan Knows Best, Impact of Reality TV On Hogan’s Marriage