Mark Henry Was Impressed By Wardlow’s AEW Dynamite Promo

Mark Henry really appreciated Wardlow’s promo on AEW Dynamite and is excited to see what he does from here. Wardlow cut a promo on Wednesday’s show where he talked about being overlooked despite having defeated several AEW World Champions. Henry weighed in the promo during Busted Open Radio and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Wardlow’s peformance in the promo: “There’s things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow with this attitude that is going to spawn something. He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now.”

On being excited about the promo: “There ain’t many things that I’ve been excited for over the last couple of weeks. Wardlow’s promo made me want to scrap everything and see him lined up against Joe. That’s hard to do. ‘m just waiting to see him take it now, you’ve gotta take it. If they’re not going to give it, then go take it.”