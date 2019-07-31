WWE News: Mark Henry Interviewed By Josiah Williams, New XFL Video, Brie Bella’s Vacation Glam Tips

– The WWE Performance Center has a new video with Josiah Williams interviewing Mark Henry at the Raw Reunion show. You can see the video below, in which Henry discusses his experience as a powerlifter, scouting talent for the Performance Center and more:

– A brief new XFL video has been released to the league’s YouTube account, called the “X on my chest touchdown celebration”

– The Bella Twins’ latest “tag team talk” video features Brie’s glam tips for vacation: