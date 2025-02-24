Mark Henry Believes Jacob Fatu Would Be a Great Rival For Cody Rhodes

Mark Henry thinks Jacob Fatu vs. Cody Rhodes would make for a great feud, and thinks it’ll happen. Henry recently spoke with Monopoly Events at The Love of Wrestling 2025 and during the conversation he spoke about talent he wishes he could have faced, during which he said that Cody Rhodes needs to be “put in jeopardy” and that Fatu can do that.

“Now, currently, MJF comes to mind,” Henry said (per Fightful). “Cody [Rhodes] is one that I’ve been in the ring with, but Cody evolved. I would love to get this current version of Cody and just stretch him all over America and around the world. He needs to be put in jeopardy, and there’s some guys that can do it. I think Jacob Fatu is one of those.”

He continued, I think Jacob is gonna have an unbelievable saga with him… Bron Breakker, too. He’s another one that’s very athletic, very good and explosive. Oba Femi is somebody I like a lot, I see him doing really big things. They got some young talent that’s pretty damn impressive. All three of them, I could see them in the next five to eight years being in the main event [of WrestleMania].”

Rhodes does not currently have an opponent set for WrestleMania 41 and will defend against the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match this Saturday.