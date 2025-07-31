Mark Henry Says Jelly Roll Has To Get ‘Tougher’ For His Ring Work

Mark Henry has one critique from what we’ve seen of Jelly Roll’s in-ring work so far. The musician is set to team with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam and has had a couple of physicality segments so far, including on last week’s Smackdown. Henry weighed in on Jelly Roll’s performance in that segment and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what Jelly Roll needs to work on: “The one thing that you can’t teach is tolerance, and Jelly Roll took a kick to the stomach, and he went down like a house of cards. He’s got to get tougher. That’s the one critique. You gotta get on that ab work. You can see that he’s in better shape…but when you lose that girth, you also lose some of that strength.”

On his advice for Jelly Roll: “If I was Jelly Roll. I would get on those ab balls. I would do a lot of twisting movements in my workouts… It’s easy to teach somebody how to throw a punch, but can you teach somebody to take one?”